Previous
Angel Muriel by illinilass
Photo 957

Angel Muriel

My friend Muriel dropped off this angel she made from pages of an old book! I love it!
11th December 2025 11th Dec 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
262% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
A very cute little angel.
December 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact