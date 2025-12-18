Previous
Winter’s Tale. by illinilass
Photo 964

Winter’s Tale.

Deer and squirrels playing in the snow.
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
264% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
This is such a great book
December 18th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very nice.
December 18th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
Another lovely one.
December 18th, 2025  
Michelle
Cute
December 18th, 2025  
carol white ace
Lovely
December 18th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
nice one
December 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact