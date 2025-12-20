Sign up
Previous
Photo 966
Winter’s Tale
Tis the end of the tale, until next year.
It used to light up with tiny lights but I haven’t replaced the battery!
20th December 2025
20th Dec 25
4
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1515
photos
134
followers
156
following
264% complete
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
13th December 2025 1:58pm
Tags
book
,
tale
,
winter’s
Cat
Beautiful book - pop ups are so clever
December 20th, 2025
Michelle
Pretty last one
December 20th, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
A beautiful book Dorothy.. A treasure, thank you for sharing...
,
December 20th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
It’s been a lovely story!
December 20th, 2025
