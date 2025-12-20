Previous
Winter’s Tale by illinilass
Photo 966

Winter’s Tale

Tis the end of the tale, until next year.
It used to light up with tiny lights but I haven’t replaced the battery!
20th December 2025 20th Dec 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Cat
Beautiful book - pop ups are so clever
December 20th, 2025  
Michelle
Pretty last one
December 20th, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
A beautiful book Dorothy.. A treasure, thank you for sharing...
,
December 20th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
It’s been a lovely story!
December 20th, 2025  
