Photo 967
Drinks-December words
Thank heaven all 5”Sista’s” agree on a nice red blend. We try to pour evenly, it’s hard.
21st December 2025
21st Dec 25
1
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1517
photos
134
followers
156
following
264% complete
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
21st December 2025 6:57pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
wine
,
drinks
,
dec25words
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture and I love your glass markers so no one picks up someone else's glass. =)
December 22nd, 2025
