Photo 968
Celebrating Ron’s Birthday
Steak for dinner at Texas Roadhouse.
22nd December 2025
22nd Dec 25
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
birthday
,
ron’s
KWind
ace
Happy Birthday to Ron! My husband's name is Ron too and his birthday is a couple of weeks away! Your meal looks delicious!
December 23rd, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Happy birthday, Ron!
December 23rd, 2025
Marj
ace
Cheers to another year. Hope you had a wonderful day.
December 23rd, 2025
