Photo 969
The Bob Michel bridge
All lit up for the Holidays. Peoria,Illinois. I took several photos but liked the reflections in this one.
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
5
1
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1521
photos
134
followers
157
following
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
22nd December 2025 5:19pm
Tags
christmas
,
bridge
,
peoria
Annie-Sue
ace
very festive!
December 23rd, 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
Very nice. The white even looks like draped Christmas lights
December 23rd, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Fabulous green supports! Look great reflected!
December 23rd, 2025
Barb
ace
Love this, Dorothy! Beautiful night capture!
December 23rd, 2025
Call me Joe
ace
👌❤️👌
December 23rd, 2025
