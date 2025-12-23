Previous
The Bob Michel bridge by illinilass
Photo 969

The Bob Michel bridge

All lit up for the Holidays. Peoria,Illinois. I took several photos but liked the reflections in this one.
23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Annie-Sue ace
very festive!
December 23rd, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
Very nice. The white even looks like draped Christmas lights
December 23rd, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Fabulous green supports! Look great reflected!
December 23rd, 2025  
Barb ace
Love this, Dorothy! Beautiful night capture!
December 23rd, 2025  
Call me Joe ace
👌❤️👌
December 23rd, 2025  
