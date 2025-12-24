Previous
Peace Everyone at 365 by illinilass
Peace Everyone at 365

“What child is this, Who laid to rest, On Mary’s lap is sleeping.
Whom angels greet with anthems sweet.
While shepherds watch is keeping.”

My favourite Christmas Carol.
24th December 2025

Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Beryl Lloyd
A very Happy Christmas to you and family . Such a lovely Nativity scene !
December 24th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Lovely
December 24th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo Merry Christmas🧑‍🎄🎄
December 24th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
One of my favorite too, Gods blessing of peace
December 24th, 2025  
