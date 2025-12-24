Sign up
Previous
Photo 970
Peace Everyone at 365
“What child is this, Who laid to rest, On Mary’s lap is sleeping.
Whom angels greet with anthems sweet.
While shepherds watch is keeping.”
My favourite Christmas Carol.
24th December 2025
24th Dec 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia.
Views
13
Comments
4
4
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
24th December 2025 1:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A very Happy Christmas to you and family . Such a lovely Nativity scene !
December 24th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 24th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo Merry Christmas🧑🎄🎄
December 24th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
One of my favorite too, Gods blessing of peace
December 24th, 2025
