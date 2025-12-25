Previous
Christmas evening by illinilass
Photo 971

Christmas evening

Enjoy the special moments this season brings.
25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Mags
Pretty warm lights!
December 26th, 2025  
Danette Thompson
Looks beautiful
December 26th, 2025  
bkb in the city
Beautiful decorations
December 26th, 2025  
narayani
Lovely festive scene
December 26th, 2025  
Zilli~
Lovely!
December 26th, 2025  
