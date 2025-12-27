Previous
Rockefeller Centre NYC by illinilass
Rockefeller Centre NYC

Taken this morning by my friend Mary. She is visiting the city with her daughter and family. They arrived yesterday afternoon about the time the snow began.
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
@illinilass

Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
266% complete

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Beautiful. Nice shot, Mary
December 27th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So wonderful ! - fav
December 27th, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
A nice wintery scene
December 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
