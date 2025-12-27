Sign up
Previous
Photo 972
Rockefeller Centre NYC
Taken this morning by my friend Mary. She is visiting the city with her daughter and family. They arrived yesterday afternoon about the time the snow began.
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
3
2
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
27th December 2025 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nyc
,
mary
,
centre
,
rockefeller
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Beautiful. Nice shot, Mary
December 27th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So wonderful ! - fav
December 27th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
A nice wintery scene
December 27th, 2025
