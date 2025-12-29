Previous
Hungry sparrows on a cold day. by illinilass
Photo 974

Hungry sparrows on a cold day.

It’s a cold very windy day. At least we have some sun finally. Yes Ron filled the feeder.
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Jerzy ace
Good for Ron and the feeding, but hope that hawk isn't hanging around. Lovely shot.
December 29th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊👍
December 29th, 2025  
KV ace
Those birds are hunkered down... we had a big weather change here and have cold weather and strong, gusty wind today. Needless to say... I'm not sitting outside today shooting bird pics... I used a shot I took yesterday when it was much warmer!
December 29th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful capture… lucky sparrows
December 29th, 2025  
Elisabeth Sæter
Nice
December 29th, 2025  
