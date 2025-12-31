Sign up
Photo 976
Our 365 albums start with a blank page.
Wishing everyone one a Happy, Healthy 2026.
I know there will be plenty out there to photograph. 📸
Thank you all for your comments, help and friendship.
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
1539
photos
132
followers
157
following
Tags
new
,
year
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice to start with a clean sheet Dorothy , Health and Happiness to you and yours in 2026, and plenty of opportunities to take photos to share with us !!
December 31st, 2025
Fisher Family
Happy New Year to you too Dorothy!
Ian
December 31st, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
A Very Happy New Year to you too Dorothy
December 31st, 2025
