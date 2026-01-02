Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 978
“Chandelier”
We were at a large “home improvement” store today just looking around.
I saw this fixture and though it’s not my style it would look great in the right place.
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1543
photos
132
followers
157
following
267% complete
View this month »
971
972
973
974
975
976
977
978
Latest from all albums
975
456
976
457
97
977
978
98
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
2nd January 2026 1:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chandelier
Christine Sztukowski
ace
This is incredible
January 3rd, 2026
Mags
ace
That's a fabulous spiral!
January 3rd, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Very interesting light
January 3rd, 2026
GaryW
ace
How elegant!
January 3rd, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful looking chandelier.
January 3rd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close