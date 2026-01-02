Previous
“Chandelier” by illinilass
Photo 978

“Chandelier”

We were at a large “home improvement” store today just looking around.
I saw this fixture and though it’s not my style it would look great in the right place.
Dorothy

Christine Sztukowski ace
This is incredible
January 3rd, 2026  
Mags ace
That's a fabulous spiral!
January 3rd, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Very interesting light
January 3rd, 2026  
GaryW ace
How elegant!
January 3rd, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful looking chandelier.
January 3rd, 2026  
