Star light, star bright by illinilass
Photo 980

Star light, star bright

Woke at 2:30 AM. Whilst making a cup of cocoa I decided what my photo of the day would be…., now I will think about a painting.
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Dorothy

Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Lovely
January 4th, 2026  
Not sleeping either, Joan?
January 4th, 2026  
