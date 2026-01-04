Sign up
Previous
Photo 980
Star light, star bright
Woke at 2:30 AM. Whilst making a cup of cocoa I decided what my photo of the day would be…., now I will think about a painting.
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
2
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
star
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 4th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
@joansmor
Not sleeping either, Joan?
January 4th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Not sleeping either, Joan?