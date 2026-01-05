Sign up
Previous
Photo 981
Bluejays
I’ve set by the window trying to get a good picture of these two jays….this is my best!
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
Tags
birds
,
bluejays
narayani
ace
Gorgeous birds
January 5th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful photograph
January 5th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Cute pair
January 5th, 2026
KV
ace
Pretty pair.
January 5th, 2026
Mags
ace
Nice pair!
January 5th, 2026
