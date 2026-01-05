Previous
Bluejays by illinilass
Photo 981

Bluejays

I’ve set by the window trying to get a good picture of these two jays….this is my best!
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
narayani ace
Gorgeous birds
January 5th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful photograph
January 5th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Cute pair
January 5th, 2026  
KV ace
Pretty pair.
January 5th, 2026  
Mags ace
Nice pair!
January 5th, 2026  
