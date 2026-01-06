Previous
Red Bellied woodpecker by illinilass
Photo 982

Red Bellied woodpecker

He just would not come around to the other side!
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

Dorothy

illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Looks like he's swinging
January 7th, 2026  
Harry J Benson ace
Good capture
January 7th, 2026  
Mags ace
Loving the suet! =)
January 7th, 2026  
Babs ace
He has found quite a feast
January 7th, 2026  
