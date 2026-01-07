Previous
Claude Monet’s Garden at Giverny, France by illinilass
Claude Monet’s Garden at Giverny, France

Taken in September 2013 when I visited his home and garden. Something that had been on my bucket list, even before I had one. From the time I was a teenager I had a framed picture of a magazine photo of one of his paintings in my bedroom.
Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Beryl Lloyd ace
How very pretty ! fav
January 7th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
It’s such a beautiful view!
January 7th, 2026  
