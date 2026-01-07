Sign up
Previous
Photo 983
Claude Monet’s Garden at Giverny, France
Taken in September 2013 when I visited his home and garden. Something that had been on my bucket list, even before I had one. From the time I was a teenager I had a framed picture of a magazine photo of one of his paintings in my bedroom.
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
2
2
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1554
photos
133
followers
156
following
976
977
978
979
980
981
982
983
99
980
981
100
982
101
983
102
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
7th January 2026 11:27am
Privacy
Public
Tags
monet
,
giverny
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How very pretty ! fav
January 7th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
It’s such a beautiful view!
January 7th, 2026
