2:22 AM by illinilass
Photo 984

2:22 AM

It’s a beautiful clear night so I tried taking a night photo with my new iPhone camera. Had hope for more of a silhouette. Will have to read how to do this! It makes it look so much greener than it is.
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia.
Agnes ace
Nice shot
January 8th, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Pretty amazing what iPhones can do these days.
January 8th, 2026  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
January 8th, 2026  
Neil ace
Super sharp, nice.
January 8th, 2026  
Beverley ace
I like it… the iPhone is pretty awesome.
I love mine…. I haven’t used my Sony for over a year… cameras are heavy
January 8th, 2026  
narayani ace
So light at 2.22am!!
January 8th, 2026  
