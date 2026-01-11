Sign up
Photo 987
My grandmother with her parents and violin
About 1892.
George, Clara and Mary Elizabeth Ashmore. Sheffield, Yorkshire.
They immigrated to Illinois in 1893. Clara was “consumptive” and her sister was already in Illinois thought the clean air would be more healthy.
11th January 2026
11th Jan 26
1
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1566
photos
132
followers
157
following
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Tags
and
,
grandparents
,
great
,
ashmore
,
grandmother.
Michelle
Such a lovely keepsake
January 11th, 2026
