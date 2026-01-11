Previous
My grandmother with her parents and violin by illinilass
My grandmother with her parents and violin

About 1892.
George, Clara and Mary Elizabeth Ashmore. Sheffield, Yorkshire.
They immigrated to Illinois in 1893. Clara was “consumptive” and her sister was already in Illinois thought the clean air would be more healthy.
Dorothy

Photo Details

Michelle
Such a lovely keepsake
January 11th, 2026  
