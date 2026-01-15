Sign up
Previous
Photo 991
Morning sunshine
Sun today, snow tonight is what the weather forecast predicts!
12F, -11C.
15th January 2026
15th Jan 26
1
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1575
photos
132
followers
159
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
15th January 2026 7:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kitchen
,
sun
,
cabinets
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Nice blast of light and warmth coming in there
January 15th, 2026
