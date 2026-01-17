Previous
5:04 PM by illinilass
Photo 992

5:04 PM

I forgot to take a picture today until 5:04…
Ran outside, took one then messed with it in BeFunky. Couldn’t do what I wanted and got bored, so this is it!
17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Mags ace
A beautiful collage and edits!
January 17th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Looks like you had fun. They are all so different.
January 17th, 2026  
Suzie Townsend ace
Don't you just love BeFunky? I have been playing with it for years and always have fun - maybe not what I wanted but fun. I like the top right the best. Great job!
January 17th, 2026  
Babs ace
Beautiful editing, I love them all, especially the bottom right one.
January 17th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
January 17th, 2026  
