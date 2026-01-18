Previous
Pizza party by illinilass
We took pizza to my sister in law this evening. It was too cold to bring her out and besides we all like pizza. Played cards later. Nice evening.
Dorothy

illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Jerzy ace
I could eat that. We had Mexican pizza yesterday and it wasn't good.
January 19th, 2026  
Omabluebird ace
looks delish.
January 19th, 2026  
KWind ace
That looks tasty!!
January 19th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Looks good
January 19th, 2026  
Babs ace
Looks delicious
January 19th, 2026  
Marj ace
Yum! Sounds like a cozy evening
January 19th, 2026  
Harry J Benson ace
Yum!!
January 19th, 2026  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
uh......yeah. ME WANT!!!!!!!!!!
January 19th, 2026  
