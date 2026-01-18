Sign up
Previous
Photo 994
Pizza party
We took pizza to my sister in law this evening. It was too cold to bring her out and besides we all like pizza. Played cards later. Nice evening.
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
8
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
8
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
18th January 2026 4:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pizza
,
maxine
Jerzy
ace
I could eat that. We had Mexican pizza yesterday and it wasn't good.
January 19th, 2026
Omabluebird
ace
looks delish.
January 19th, 2026
KWind
ace
That looks tasty!!
January 19th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Looks good
January 19th, 2026
Babs
ace
Looks delicious
January 19th, 2026
Marj
ace
Yum! Sounds like a cozy evening
January 19th, 2026
Harry J Benson
ace
Yum!!
January 19th, 2026
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
uh......yeah. ME WANT!!!!!!!!!!
January 19th, 2026
