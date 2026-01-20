Previous
Sunrise 6:47, well nearly.. by illinilass
Sunrise 6:47, well nearly..

6°F, -14°C
At least it’s not to be windy today.
Dorothy

Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Casablanca
Beautiful start to the day
January 20th, 2026  
Diana
Wonderful capture and colour, love the silhouettes too.
January 20th, 2026  
Suzie Townsend
What a beautiful glow. I hope you enjoy your day!!
January 20th, 2026  
