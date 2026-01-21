Sign up
Photo 997
Squirrel having a drink
Of warm water this afternoon. I was surprised how well the photo turned out considering it was taken through two windows.
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
2
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1589
photos
134
followers
161
following
Tags
squirrel
Thom Mitchell
ace
Gotcha! Nice capture!
January 22nd, 2026
Corinne C
ace
So cute and mischievous
January 22nd, 2026
