Squirrel having a drink by illinilass
Photo 997

Squirrel having a drink

Of warm water this afternoon. I was surprised how well the photo turned out considering it was taken through two windows.
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

Dorothy

Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Thom Mitchell ace
Gotcha! Nice capture!
January 22nd, 2026  
Corinne C ace
So cute and mischievous
January 22nd, 2026  
