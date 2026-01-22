Sign up
Photo 998
Drive through
One of our city parks when I was running errands this afternoon. I noticed they are installing new lights in the park, I’ll miss the old concrete ones.
22nd January 2026
22nd Jan 26
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
22nd January 2026 2:36pm
Tags
park
,
big
,
creek
,
canton
