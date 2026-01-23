Previous
Cold day, but sunny. by illinilass
Cold day, but sunny.

Cardinal enjoying a drink. Luckily the heater is keeping the water warm.
-7° F., -21°C.
Not expecting much snow just cold at least till Monday.
Dorothy

