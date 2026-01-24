Previous
Cuppa? by illinilass
Photo 1000

Cuppa?

Whilst making my tea this morning at 5:52 I turned around and saw a black and white ghost. Got my phone to take a picture and this is what came out! Light refraction? It was totally dark except for the blue light on the kettle.
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
273% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Your ghostly reflection must have given you a fright !!!
January 24th, 2026  
Mags ace
Nicely captured!
January 24th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
@beryl
I’m still shaking in my house slippers!
January 24th, 2026  
Diana ace
How scary is that Dorothy, I would have screamed!
January 24th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
@ludwigsdiana
Oh she was friendly after I got over my fright. 👻
January 24th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
A nice abstract. The color is beautiful.
January 24th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact