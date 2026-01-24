Sign up
Previous
Photo 1000
Cuppa?
Whilst making my tea this morning at 5:52 I turned around and saw a black and white ghost. Got my phone to take a picture and this is what came out! Light refraction? It was totally dark except for the blue light on the kettle.
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
6
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
993
994
995
996
997
998
999
1000
996
997
117
118
998
119
999
1000
ghost
,
cuppa
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Your ghostly reflection must have given you a fright !!!
January 24th, 2026
Mags
ace
Nicely captured!
January 24th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
@beryl
I’m still shaking in my house slippers!
January 24th, 2026
Diana
ace
How scary is that Dorothy, I would have screamed!
January 24th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Oh she was friendly after I got over my fright. 👻
January 24th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
A nice abstract. The color is beautiful.
January 24th, 2026
