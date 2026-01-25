Sign up
Previous
Photo 1001
Immature eagle
Yesterday as our snow was beginning we went for a drive. Saw what we think is this young eagle.
25th January 2026
25th Jan 26
4
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1597
photos
134
followers
160
following
274% complete
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
24th January 2026 12:45pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
eagle
Mags
ace
A wonderful capture.
January 25th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well spotted - he does not look too happy out there in the wintery weather
January 25th, 2026
Beverley
ace
A true beauty….
Dorothy i replied to your message re Paris metro gift…. The detail address etc with your comment. but also see below…😃
Hector Guimard Metro entrance
Type: Work of art
Category: tourism
Location: Chicago, Cook, Chicagoland, Illinois, Midwest, United States, North America
View on OpenStreetMap
January 25th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Neat find and capture
January 25th, 2026
