Illinois River by illinilass
Photo 1004

Illinois River

Take whilst crossing the river this afternoon, I was not driving. Had hoped to get the next bridge down river too but didn’t.
28th January 2026 28th Jan 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
275% complete

Louise & Ken ace
What a lovely pattern that makes! Looks *very* cold!!!
January 29th, 2026  
Mags ace
Ooo! That looks so very cold. Well captured.
January 29th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Nice color
January 29th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
lovely
January 29th, 2026  
Suzie Townsend ace
The color is amazing. Beautiful view of water!
January 29th, 2026  
Thom Mitchell ace
Not completely iced over?
January 29th, 2026  
