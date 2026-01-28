Sign up
Previous
Photo 1004
Illinois River
Take whilst crossing the river this afternoon, I was not driving. Had hoped to get the next bridge down river too but didn’t.
28th January 2026
28th Jan 26
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
28th January 2026 4:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
river
,
illinois
Louise & Ken
ace
What a lovely pattern that makes! Looks *very* cold!!!
January 29th, 2026
Mags
ace
Ooo! That looks so very cold. Well captured.
January 29th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Nice color
January 29th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
lovely
January 29th, 2026
Suzie Townsend
ace
The color is amazing. Beautiful view of water!
January 29th, 2026
Thom Mitchell
ace
Not completely iced over?
January 29th, 2026
