❄️Ten years ago❄️ by illinilass
Photo 1005

❄️Ten years ago❄️

23 January 2016. I lived in Martinsburg, WV about 75 miles west of Washington DC. Luckily they know how to handle it fairly well.
It took me awhile to find the photo, it was on my old laptop.
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Diana ace
Is that snow on your door, what a lovely shot of you :-)
January 29th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very nice, Dorothy. Wow, that is a lot of snow.
January 29th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
wow
January 29th, 2026  
Bucktree ace
Wow! That's enough to bury your car.
January 29th, 2026  
Agnes ace
It’s great looking back old photos
January 29th, 2026  
