Photo 1005
❄️Ten years ago❄️
23 January 2016. I lived in Martinsburg, WV about 75 miles west of Washington DC. Luckily they know how to handle it fairly well.
It took me awhile to find the photo, it was on my old laptop.
29th January 2026
29th Jan 26
5
2
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
28th January 2026 7:16pm
snow
2016
martinsburg
Diana
ace
Is that snow on your door, what a lovely shot of you :-)
January 29th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very nice, Dorothy. Wow, that is a lot of snow.
January 29th, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
wow
January 29th, 2026
Bucktree
ace
Wow! That's enough to bury your car.
January 29th, 2026
Agnes
ace
It’s great looking back old photos
January 29th, 2026
