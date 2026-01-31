Sign up
Previous
Photo 1007
From a couple nights ago
In a family room where several can gather to eat, play cards or games at the place my sister in law lives. Still a great player at 98.
Busy day here so I went back a couple days. It’s been so cold lately we have visited with her there instead of bringing her here.
31st January 2026
31st Jan 26
0
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1611
photos
133
followers
160
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
29th January 2026 6:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cards
,
myself
,
playing
,
becky
,
ron
,
too.
,
maxine
