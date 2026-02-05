The group that

Previous
by illinilass
Didn’t go to Chicago yesterday. We went out for dinner last night and for breakfast this morning. A delicious time had by all.
5th February 2026

Dorothy

@illinilass
@illinilass
carol white ace
A lovely capture of you all
February 5th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
Worthy substitutes: feeding the body rather than the mind :-)
February 5th, 2026  
