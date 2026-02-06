Previous
Headache time by illinilass
Photo 1013

Headache time

Getting the forms ready for my tax accountant!
6th February 2026 6th Feb 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
277% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
It has to be done sooner or later... nice paint effect on the task of collecting papers.
February 6th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
I'm glad we don't have this headache - stick at it :-)
February 6th, 2026  
Louise & Ken ace
Not being a numbers person, this would be my undoing! As you show here, it's more fun to tweak the image and make pretty art out of it!
February 6th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Thank the lord I do not have this headache !!
February 6th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact