Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1013
Headache time
Getting the forms ready for my tax accountant!
6th February 2026
6th Feb 26
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1620
photos
133
followers
158
following
277% complete
View this month »
1006
1007
1008
1009
1010
1011
1012
1013
Latest from all albums
1008
1009
1010
469
1011
470
1012
1013
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
6th February 2026 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
headache
,
taxes
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It has to be done sooner or later... nice paint effect on the task of collecting papers.
February 6th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
I'm glad we don't have this headache - stick at it :-)
February 6th, 2026
Louise & Ken
ace
Not being a numbers person, this would be my undoing! As you show here, it's more fun to tweak the image and make pretty art out of it!
February 6th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Thank the lord I do not have this headache !!
February 6th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close