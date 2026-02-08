Previous
Glass sculpture by illinilass
Photo 1015

Glass sculpture

This belongs to a girlfriend who has a perfect spot for it.
I also love the way the tree in the background photographed.
8th February 2026 8th Feb 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
278% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
It IS a beautiful piece
February 8th, 2026  
Renee Salamon ace
Fabulous sculpture - the tree looks like a painted background
February 8th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
Wonderful piece of artistry, nicely composed
February 8th, 2026  
Marj ace
The colors in the glass sculpture have vibrant hues that really pop against the neutral tones.
February 8th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact