Previous
Photo 1015
Glass sculpture
This belongs to a girlfriend who has a perfect spot for it.
I also love the way the tree in the background photographed.
8th February 2026
8th Feb 26
4
3
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1624
photos
133
followers
158
following
1008
1009
1010
1011
1012
1013
1014
1015
1011
470
1012
1013
471
1014
472
1015
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Taken
8th February 2026 3:34pm
Tags
glass
,
sculpture.
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
It IS a beautiful piece
February 8th, 2026
Renee Salamon
ace
Fabulous sculpture - the tree looks like a painted background
February 8th, 2026
Judith Johnson
ace
Wonderful piece of artistry, nicely composed
February 8th, 2026
Marj
ace
The colors in the glass sculpture have vibrant hues that really pop against the neutral tones.
February 8th, 2026
