Previous
Vase by illinilass
Photo 1016

Vase

My mother’s sister gave her this vase, probably in the early 1960’s. I’ve had it since 1998.
9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
278% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Cool shapes and colors!
February 10th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact