Up to Chi town by illinilass
Up to Chi town

To see The Outsiders today. I didn’t enjoy it as much as the others did. The acting and singing were great, it was just the gritty story line and sadness of it all.
18th February 2026 18th Feb 26

*lynn ace
cool artwork
February 19th, 2026  
Diana ace
The artwork is great, but it also has a sadness to it in my eyes.
February 19th, 2026  
