Previous
Photo 1026
Marsha’s birthday
Last night Thursday, 19 February we “Sista’s” all celebrated with Marsha, who is at the head of the table. She’s had a rough year, cancer diagnosis and chemo, neuropathy but all is looking up. 🙏🏻. Close friends since high school.
19th February 2026
19th Feb 26
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
birthday
,
marsha
,
sista’s
william wooderson
ace
I have a glass of Chardonnay at hand - I'll raise it (belatedly) to wish Marsha better health!
February 20th, 2026
Beverley
ace
Beautiful….
February 20th, 2026
Michelle
Lovely capture, so nice to still be in contact with school friends
February 20th, 2026
