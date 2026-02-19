Previous
Marsha’s birthday

Last night Thursday, 19 February we “Sista’s” all celebrated with Marsha, who is at the head of the table. She’s had a rough year, cancer diagnosis and chemo, neuropathy but all is looking up. 🙏🏻. Close friends since high school.
19th February 2026 19th Feb 26

william wooderson ace
I have a glass of Chardonnay at hand - I'll raise it (belatedly) to wish Marsha better health!
February 20th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Beautiful….
February 20th, 2026  
Michelle
Lovely capture, so nice to still be in contact with school friends
February 20th, 2026  
