Previous
Photo 1030
2:12 AM
Whilst my milk for cocoa was warming in the the microwave, I picked up my phone and held it to a window, took this. I didn’t have my glasses on so had no idea what I took till this morning . Rather like the abstract colours.
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
3
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
photo
,
surprise
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool looking shot. Now I have a hankering for cocoa. LOL
February 23rd, 2026
Judith Johnson
ace
An interesting image!
February 23rd, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Interesting but quite haunting !
February 23rd, 2026
