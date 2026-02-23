Previous
2:12 AM by illinilass
Whilst my milk for cocoa was warming in the the microwave, I picked up my phone and held it to a window, took this. I didn’t have my glasses on so had no idea what I took till this morning . Rather like the abstract colours.
Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool looking shot. Now I have a hankering for cocoa. LOL
February 23rd, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
An interesting image!
February 23rd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Interesting but quite haunting !
February 23rd, 2026  
