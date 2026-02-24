Sign up
Handsome
Had lunch at a bar yesterday and I was so taken by this handsome fella! 🥰
24th Feb 26
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1644
Tags
chocolate
labrador
canton
Sue Cooper
ace
He's just fabulous!! Huge Fav.
February 24th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
shiny! And taking charge of his own lead :-)
February 24th, 2026
Beverley
ace
hes gorgeous!!! beautiful posture
February 24th, 2026
Kate
ace
He is also a well-behaved fella
February 24th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
What a beautiful dog!
February 24th, 2026
Michelle
He a handsome lad
February 24th, 2026
