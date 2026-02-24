Previous
Handsome by illinilass
Handsome

Had lunch at a bar yesterday and I was so taken by this handsome fella! 🥰
24th February 2026 24th Feb 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
He's just fabulous!! Huge Fav.
February 24th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
shiny! And taking charge of his own lead :-)
February 24th, 2026  
Beverley ace
hes gorgeous!!! beautiful posture
February 24th, 2026  
Kate ace
He is also a well-behaved fella
February 24th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
What a beautiful dog!
February 24th, 2026  
Michelle
He a handsome lad
February 24th, 2026  
