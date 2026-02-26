Previous
Woke up to a winter wonderland! by illinilass
Photo 1033

Woke up to a winter wonderland!

A little over an inch of snow! First since 24 January. They even had the road cleared.
26th February 2026 26th Feb 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
gloria jones ace
Nice snowy image
February 26th, 2026  
Agnes ace
Great winter shot
February 26th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Beautiful photo… lovely snowy scene
February 26th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So bleak and wintery !
February 26th, 2026  
Kate ace
Fresh snow makes a pretty scene
February 26th, 2026  
