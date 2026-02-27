Fulton County Courthouse, Lewistown, Illinois

Last night we went to a talk on Coal Mining in Fulton County. This picture was in the visitors centre. Not sure what the occasion was, but it may have been the opening of this new courthouse.

The Fulton County courthouse, of which the east-facing section was built in 1897–1898, is a Beaux-Arts structure with a façade of cut limestone. A building theme of welcoming archways is repeated at the main entrance, on an upper floor with a large ceremonial window, and on the building's cupola and clock tower.