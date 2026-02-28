Sign up
Photo 1035
Spring is in the house.
I complained at the florist yesterday how my roses for Valentines didn’t open and soon drooped and she gave me these pretty tulips.
28th February 2026
28th Feb 26
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1651
photos
133
followers
160
following
Tags
tulips
