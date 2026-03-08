Previous
Pink-rainbow by illinilass
Photo 1043

Pink-rainbow

Artist. Xu Yang, 1996
Saatchi Gallery October 2024.
It was a very striking painting to me.
Xu, is from China, now based in London.
8th March 2026 8th Mar 26

Dorothy

Sue Cooper ace
This is just gorgeous and perfect for today's colour. Fav.
March 8th, 2026  
