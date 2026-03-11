Sign up
Previous
Photo 1046
Yellow, rainbow
Taken Monday at St. Francis Hospital, Peoria. I took Marsha for an appointment. All is well. 🥹
Afterwards, lunch and shopping.
11th March 2026
11th Mar 26
2
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1670
photos
134
followers
162
following
1039
1040
1041
1042
1043
1044
1045
1046
1042
483
484
1043
1044
1045
485
1046
9
2
365
iPhone 17 Pro
9th March 2026 10:04am
View Info
View All
Public
View
yellow
,
rainbow-2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very nice.
March 11th, 2026
Bucktree
ace
The yellow glow around the circles is lovely.
March 11th, 2026
