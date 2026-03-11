Previous
Yellow, rainbow by illinilass
Yellow, rainbow

Taken Monday at St. Francis Hospital, Peoria. I took Marsha for an appointment. All is well. 🥹
Afterwards, lunch and shopping.
11th March 2026 11th Mar 26

@illinilass
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very nice.
March 11th, 2026  
Bucktree ace
The yellow glow around the circles is lovely.
March 11th, 2026  
