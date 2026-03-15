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Photo 1050
Pink - rainbow
The largest cotton candy I think I’ve ever seen. Germany 2019.
“In the UK, it's affectionately known as "Candy Floss" - a name that conjures up images of fluffy, sugary clouds.
Across the pond in the USA, it's called "Cotton Candy," mirroring the soft, cotton-like texture that melts in your mouth.
In France, it's whimsically termed "Barbe à Papa," which translates to "Daddy's Beard" - a playful nod to its fluffy appearance!
• Italians enjoy their "Zucchero Filato," which means
"Spun Sugar," describing the way this confection is made.
Spaniards refer to it as "Algodón de Azúcar,"
literally translating to "Sugar Cotton."
And in Sweden, it's known as "Sockervadd," combining the words for sugar and wadding.”
15th March 2026
15th Mar 26
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Dorothy
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@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Taken
15th March 2026 9:37am
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mittens (Marilyn)
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Looks great. The cotton candy is almost as big as she is. LOL
March 15th, 2026
Sue Cooper
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This is definitely the largest candy floss I've ever seen. It's wonderful.
March 15th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Lovely
March 15th, 2026
Beverley
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beautiful pinks... pretty to see.
March 15th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Ooh I haven't seen "Candy floss " for years !! The delight of going to the Fair and having a big cloud of Candy Floss, after watching it being spun on the machine , today I wouldn't dream of burying my face into its over sweet and sticky floss - OK !! just a little tempted perhaps !! !! Sweet capture Dorothy !
March 15th, 2026
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