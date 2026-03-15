Pink - rainbow

The largest cotton candy I think I’ve ever seen. Germany 2019.



“In the UK, it's affectionately known as "Candy Floss" - a name that conjures up images of fluffy, sugary clouds.



Across the pond in the USA, it's called "Cotton Candy," mirroring the soft, cotton-like texture that melts in your mouth.



In France, it's whimsically termed "Barbe à Papa," which translates to "Daddy's Beard" - a playful nod to its fluffy appearance!



• Italians enjoy their "Zucchero Filato," which means

"Spun Sugar," describing the way this confection is made.



Spaniards refer to it as "Algodón de Azúcar,"

literally translating to "Sugar Cotton."



And in Sweden, it's known as "Sockervadd," combining the words for sugar and wadding.”