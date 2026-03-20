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Blue-rainbow by illinilass
Photo 1055

Blue-rainbow

Forget Me Not Blue teapot. I saw in a store today, I would have bought it but need it like another hole in my head!
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Louise & Ken ace
So tell me your secret for resisting the beautiful pieces you love!!! I a SO like you in that regard; my girls will hate me when I'm gone! The younger generation doesn't connect with the charm and beauty of antiques..
March 20th, 2026  
Babs ace
What a sweet little teapot
March 20th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
@Weezilou
LOL… I have downsized and just don’t have the room because I have so many knickknacks and books. They all mean something to me! I’m certainly not a minimalist! Also I should stay out of Home Goods!
March 20th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Great find and capture :)
March 20th, 2026  
Louise & Ken ace
@illinilass OMG...Home Goods! Yes...I try to steer clear unless it's for an after Christmas sale! And the worst of it...I haven't been forced to downsize yet! Everything comes with a story...
March 20th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful teapot. Love the color and flowers.
March 20th, 2026  
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