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Purple - rainbow by illinilass
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Purple - rainbow

Visited in May 2019. Fascinating and fun. There is so much to see here!

“ Miniatur Wunderland is the largest model railway system in the world and has, in fact, been voted the most popular tourist attraction in Germany. Visitors can admire different countries and even an airport in miniature size. Besides the impressive miniature versions of Hamburg, the mountainous German region of the Harz, the Austrian Alps, France, Italy, North America and Scandinavia ─ and several construction sites are open for curious visitors as well.”
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Beverley ace
looks very exciting to visit...
March 21st, 2026  
Sue Cooper ace
This looks absolutely amazing, I would love to visit. Fav.
March 21st, 2026  
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