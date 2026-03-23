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Red-rainbow by illinilass
Photo 1058

Red-rainbow

Red Flag bush, I’ve forgotten where I took this.
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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gloria jones ace
Great details and colors
March 23rd, 2026  
Beverley ace
i've never seen this bush before...the little white flowers are so perfect... a real WoW
March 23rd, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
Gorgeous! The central flower is so beautiful
March 23rd, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
That’s a very different plant that we don’t have in the UK……I do t think so anyway!
March 23rd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Pretty
March 23rd, 2026  
Mallory ace
wow, the vibrant colors are incredible
March 23rd, 2026  
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