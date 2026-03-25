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Previous
Photo 1060
Yellow-rainbow
Taken at St. Francis Medical Centre. An unidentified artist.
25th March 2026
25th Mar 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
9th March 2026 10:02am
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yellow
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rainbow-2026
Mags
ace
It's a very lovely lily!
March 25th, 2026
Beverley
ace
very cheerful & pretty...
March 25th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
So lovely...super reflection
March 25th, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
March 25th, 2026
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