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Happy Easter by illinilass
Photo 1071

Happy Easter

Kip and I baked a German chocolate cake yesterday and iced it this morning. Kip would rather I call it an Aussie Cake 🇦🇺 so today it is!
We are going to Ron’s sisters for dinner today.
5th April 2026 5th Apr 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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gloria jones ace
Happy Easter, Dorothy...Love German chocolate cake...great photo
April 5th, 2026  
Susan ace
I think Kip wants to be atop the cake instead of the bunny.
April 5th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Looks yummy, Kip!
April 5th, 2026  
Oli Lindenskov
Happy Easter, Dorothy🐥🐣
April 5th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh , yummy and squidgy , Happy Easter Dorothy
April 5th, 2026  
Mags ace
that looks so good!
April 5th, 2026  
Margaret Brown ace
Lovely, Happy Easter
April 5th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
Wow I have never seen a cake like that before. What is the icing?
April 5th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Ooo this looks sooo delicious...
April 5th, 2026  
Michelle
Happy Easter, that cake looks delicious
April 5th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
I hope you enjoyed it!
April 5th, 2026  
Bill Davidson
Looks very tasty
April 5th, 2026  
haskar ace
Happy Easter
April 5th, 2026  
Monica
That looks amazing!
April 5th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Looks delicious- good job on the Aussie Cake Kip!
April 5th, 2026  
Renee Salamon ace
What a great job you have both done, this cake looks amazing
April 5th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Looks yummy
April 5th, 2026  
Babs ace
Happy Easter Dorothy, the cake looks delicious
April 5th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Looks delicious
April 5th, 2026  
Rick Schies ace
Oh my Dorothy, you outdid yourself here. It looks luscious
April 5th, 2026  
Marj ace
Kip did a great job helping with the icing. Happy Easter to you both!
April 6th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks delicious. Happy Easter, Dorothy.
April 6th, 2026  
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