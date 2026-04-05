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Previous
Photo 1071
Happy Easter
Kip and I baked a German chocolate cake yesterday and iced it this morning. Kip would rather I call it an Aussie Cake 🇦🇺 so today it is!
We are going to Ron’s sisters for dinner today.
5th April 2026
5th Apr 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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5th April 2026 11:10am
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kip
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30-shots2026
gloria jones
ace
Happy Easter, Dorothy...Love German chocolate cake...great photo
April 5th, 2026
Susan
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I think Kip wants to be atop the cake instead of the bunny.
April 5th, 2026
Zilli~
ace
Looks yummy, Kip!
April 5th, 2026
Oli Lindenskov
Happy Easter, Dorothy🐥🐣
April 5th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh , yummy and squidgy , Happy Easter Dorothy
April 5th, 2026
Mags
ace
that looks so good!
April 5th, 2026
Margaret Brown
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Lovely, Happy Easter
April 5th, 2026
Pat Knowles
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Wow I have never seen a cake like that before. What is the icing?
April 5th, 2026
Beverley
ace
Ooo this looks sooo delicious...
April 5th, 2026
Michelle
Happy Easter, that cake looks delicious
April 5th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
I hope you enjoyed it!
April 5th, 2026
Bill Davidson
Looks very tasty
April 5th, 2026
haskar
ace
Happy Easter
April 5th, 2026
Monica
That looks amazing!
April 5th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Looks delicious- good job on the Aussie Cake Kip!
April 5th, 2026
Renee Salamon
ace
What a great job you have both done, this cake looks amazing
April 5th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Looks yummy
April 5th, 2026
Babs
ace
Happy Easter Dorothy, the cake looks delicious
April 5th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Looks delicious
April 5th, 2026
Rick Schies
ace
Oh my Dorothy, you outdid yourself here. It looks luscious
April 5th, 2026
Marj
ace
Kip did a great job helping with the icing. Happy Easter to you both!
April 6th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks delicious. Happy Easter, Dorothy.
April 6th, 2026
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