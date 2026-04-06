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Poor Kip by illinilass
Photo 1072

Poor Kip

Hasn’t been anywhere yet! Today it’s laundry , a few errands around town but right now lunch and reading.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Louise & Ken ace
First things first. It's lovely to see your cards facing out where you can enjoy them long after the holiday is over.
April 6th, 2026  
Marj ace
Sometimes laundry and errand days are the most productive and peaceful.
April 6th, 2026  
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