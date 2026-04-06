Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1072
Poor Kip
Hasn’t been anywhere yet! Today it’s laundry , a few errands around town but right now lunch and reading.
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1715
photos
134
followers
164
following
293% complete
View this month »
1065
1066
1067
1068
1069
1070
1071
1072
Latest from all albums
1067
1068
1069
500
1070
501
1071
1072
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
6th April 2026 12:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kip
,
30-shots2026
Louise & Ken
ace
First things first. It's lovely to see your cards facing out where you can enjoy them long after the holiday is over.
April 6th, 2026
Marj
ace
Sometimes laundry and errand days are the most productive and peaceful.
April 6th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close